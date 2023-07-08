Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

