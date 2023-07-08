Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.28) to GBX 2,200 ($27.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($35.28) to GBX 2,680 ($34.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.56) to GBX 2,330 ($29.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.92) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.73) to GBX 2,685 ($34.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,586.89 ($32.83).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 1,932 ($24.52) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($19.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.62). The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,242.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,174.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

