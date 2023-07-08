Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $613,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 36,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,776,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $398,437,000 after buying an additional 293,938 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 26,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

