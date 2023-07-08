Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

