Bank of America Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $37.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.41.

AXTA opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 255,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $819,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

