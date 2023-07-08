Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.53 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

