Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 2.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $73.81. 431,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,926. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.