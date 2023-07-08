Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,209 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.70. 30,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,769. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.62. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $240.08 and a 12 month high of $287.50.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

