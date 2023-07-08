Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,519 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Target were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $154.76.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

