Bank Hapoalim BM Has $848,000 Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Up 2.1 %

SAM traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.29. 142,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.93. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.68 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.75.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.