Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.03 Million Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.26% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 215,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,781,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000.

PPH stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 76,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,111. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $80.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $357.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

