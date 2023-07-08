Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.25. 2,423,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,026. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $253.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.