Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

IHI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. 920,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

