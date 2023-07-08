Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 1,871 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 2,652,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,835. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

