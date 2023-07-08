Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $133.80 Average PT from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $140.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $76.88 and a 52-week high of $156.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.