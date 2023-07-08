Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $199.45 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,635,555,581,369,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,638,082,747,741,120 with 151,837,423,726,717,280 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,634,099.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

