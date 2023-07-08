AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.35 EPS.
AZZ Trading Up 0.8 %
AZZ traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,445. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.35. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.
AZZ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.66%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
