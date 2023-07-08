AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.35 EPS.

AZZ Trading Up 0.8 %

AZZ traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,445. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.35. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

