AvocadoCoin Price Hits $818.60 on Top Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $24,148.29 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $818.60 or 0.02705160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

