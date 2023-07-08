AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $12.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,930,997 shares of company stock worth $32,349,433. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Free Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.