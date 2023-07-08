Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Athena Gold Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

