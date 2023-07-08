Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,838 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Public Storage worth $106,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 16.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.4% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $287.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

