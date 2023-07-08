Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,445 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $229,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

