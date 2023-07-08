Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $73.90 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $73,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. PFG Advisors grew its position in Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $364.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.18. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.