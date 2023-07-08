Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $44,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $108.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.