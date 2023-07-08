Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,722 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $85,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.27 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

