Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.42

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and traded as high as $93.91. Arkema shares last traded at $93.84, with a volume of 1,802 shares trading hands.

Arkema Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.0335 dividend. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

