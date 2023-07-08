Ardor Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.47 million and $860,366.05 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

