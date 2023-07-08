Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 568.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $78.01 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

