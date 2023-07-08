Arc Family Trust Sells 30,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,723,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,463,676.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

See Also

