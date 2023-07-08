Aragon Price Reaches $4.03 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00013341 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $173.82 million and $7.69 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

