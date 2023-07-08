APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 2.0% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Moderna by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,488,000 after buying an additional 57,256 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $118.87 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,854,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,005 shares of company stock valued at $57,483,125 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

