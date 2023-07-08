ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 130.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,353.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.4 %

ANSS opened at $320.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.51 and its 200-day moving average is $296.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $339.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

About ANSYS



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

