ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $320.17. The company had a trading volume of 245,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,921. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $339.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

