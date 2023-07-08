Analyzing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 8.02 $396.92 million $13.05 29.71 Vimeo $433.03 million 1.48 -$79.59 million ($0.32) -12.06

Analyst Ratings

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FactSet Research Systems and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 1 6 5 0 2.33 Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $441.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 57.06%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.77% 37.65% 14.32% Vimeo -12.55% -15.35% -8.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Vimeo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

