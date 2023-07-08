Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) PT at $40.50

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IPG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

