Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT at $59.95

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 482,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

