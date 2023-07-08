Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) PT at $129.83

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

SiTime stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.89. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,646 shares of company stock worth $1,069,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $2,236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $275,268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SiTime by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime



SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

