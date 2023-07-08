Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $44.17

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $945.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

