American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.