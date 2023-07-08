American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Raised by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

AEP stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $84.29. 1,753,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,655. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

