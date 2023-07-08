Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.