Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0274 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.008951.

Alstom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ALSMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 171,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,725. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

