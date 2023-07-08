Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.