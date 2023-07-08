Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $846.14 million and $25.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00045250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,575,203,100 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

