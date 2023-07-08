Aion Price Up 122.8% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $10,624.59 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 122.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00176643 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003292 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.