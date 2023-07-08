AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.85. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

