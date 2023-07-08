Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 1.5%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 2,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.