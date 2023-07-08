Advisor OS LLC Trims Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

NYSE:NVR traded down $18.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6,062.78. 22,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,903.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,453.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,386.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.