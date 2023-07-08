Advisor OS LLC Sells 64 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

