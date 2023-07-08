Advisor OS LLC Sells 499 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $70.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.